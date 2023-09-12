Today is Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, the Urbana board of education hired five teachers to fill vacancies at its first meeting of the school year.
In 1973, plans for a 15-story apartment complex at the northeast corner of John and Second streets will give Champaign’s skyline a new look as early as August 1974. The yet-unnamed structure will rank as the third tallest in the city behind Century 21 and Illini Tower.
In 2008, the future of Urbana’s Crystal Lake Pool is in doubt following a consultant’s report that indicated the 27-year-old municipal pool “is significantly out of compliance with current safety codes and standards” and “should be replaced without further delay.