Today is Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, the auto parking committee of the Champaign Chamber of Commerce had a subcommittee to study parking problems downtown. And plans were made to put up signs behind the Willis department store designating parking spaces.
In 1971, Urbana attorney Clive Follmer told the Urbana Plan Commission that the Montgomery Ward store, then in downtown Urbana, was to move to Champaign. The News-Gazette learned that Ward officials had been negotiating for space in a proposed shopping center at Neil Street and Interstate 74. Ward began operating a farm-implement store in downtown Urbana 25 years earlier and had expanded several times.
In 2006, when Mike Frerichs ran for the Illinois House in 1998, he filled out a Project Vote Smart questionnaire that detailed his opposition to abortion. He said abortions should be legal only when the pregnancy resulted from incest, rape or when the life of the woman was endangered, that abortions should be limited by waiting periods and parental-notification requirements and that late-term abortion should be prohibited. But Frerichs was no longer anti-abortion and had been endorsed by PersonalPAC, a Chicago-based group focused on electing abortion-rights candidates in Illinois.