Today is Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, the Champaign County Board of Supervisors adopted unanimously resolutions to be forwarded to the state director of public works criticizing the state highway department for abandoning the proposed hard-road route north out of Urbana in favor of a route entering Fifth Street in Champaign, and demanding that the original route as laid out by the supervisors, and for which all right-of-way had been secured, be reselected.
In 1972, a former Oklahoma narcotics enforcement officer was selected as the new chief of police in Urbana. Charles Leary, former assistant to the Oklahoma state commissioner of narcotics and dangerous drugs, confirmed he would accept the $16,500-a-year position (about $116,000 a year in today’s dollars). His appointment was to be publicly announced at the regular Urbana City Council meeting by Mayor Charles Zipprodt.
In 2007, Dale Herrstrom was hoping the massive pumpkin he was growing in his Champaign garden placed in the top 10 when the Illinois Giant Pumpkin Growers Association released its rankings. He said it weighed about 687 pounds.