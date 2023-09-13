Today is Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, at one of the largest attended land sales in years, the 614-acre Robert Rayburn farm east of Mahomet and four village lots in Mahomet sold for only $79,625 (about $1.4 million in today’s dollars).
In 1973, a temporary court injunction would allow Diane Bell of Urbana High School to participate with boys on the school’s cross-country team. The injunction issued by Circuit Court Judge Richard Little restrained the IHSA from taking sanctions against Bell or other female Urbana High students competing with the team.
In 2008, U.S. Rep. Tim Johnson, R-Urbana, contacted the U.S. Park Service because two of the parks that Gov. Rod Blagojevich gad slated for closure on Nov. 1 — Moraine View near LeRoy and Weldon Springs near Clinton — were the recipients of federal and water conservation grants totaling more than $550,000.