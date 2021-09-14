Today is Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, the Champaign County Board was scheduled to tour the tuberculosis sanitarium under construction. The board approved nearly $58,000 in construction and equipment expenses (about $905,000 in today’s dollars) for the building, which was expected to be open by Dec. 1.
In 1971, the congregation of the Sinai Temple voted to move from its location at 310 W. Clark St., C, to a new location in the Lincolnshire Fields development west of Champaign. The present temple had been built in 1918.
In 2006, Phillip Harris admitted that he repeatedly beat a Parkland College police officer in the head so his friend could stab him and told police that he hoped he would die for what he had done. His mother, Sherry Harris, said her 17-year-old was prepared to hear the worst. Both appeared stunned when a Champaign County jury acquitted him of the Aug. 4, 2005, murder of Peter McLaughlin. The 45-year-old Urbana man died from multiple stab wounds inflicted upon him in his own home by his adoptive son, Paul McLaughlin, 21.