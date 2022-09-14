Today is Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, the most pretentious automobile caravan ever passing through Urbana was that which started from the high school building for a trip through the southeastern part of the county to boost Urbana's fall festival, Sept. 19-21.
In 1972, swathed in yards and yards of flowing orange and white, shaved, beaded and painted, five Hare Krishna devotees descended upon Campustown. The group made the trip from Evanston to preach their belief in a natural consciousness, achieved through a chanting ritual.
In 2007, the son of a Tuscola resident assumed command of the Illinois National Guard. Brig. Gen. William L. Enyart took over command of the Guard during a ceremony at the Orr Building at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield. Enyart is the son of William Enyart and the late Alta Enyart of Tuscola.