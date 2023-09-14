Today is Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, Ulysses Grant Fowler, president of the Fowler State Bank of Rantoul, was killed when his automobile was struck by an Illinois Central passenger train at a crossing in Rantoul. Train crew members said he tried to beat the train.
In 1973, a Parkland College student was arraigned for attempted murder in connection with the shooting of the school’s dean of admissions and records. John Stritzel II was being held on $250,000 bond. Thomas Neal was treated and released from Carle Foundation Hospital after being shot once in each hand.
In 2008, the John and Mary E. Kirby Hospital was making plans to buy 108 acres near Interstate 72 to build a new hospital. Hospital officials said they had a verbal agreement to purchase the property, which is northwest of the Rick Ridings Ford Mercury dealership and the Market Street/Interstate 72 interchange.