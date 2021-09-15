Today is Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, the Champaign County Board of Supervisors authorized a $371,080 property-tax levy, which was $114,190 more than the $256,890 authorized a year before. Most of the increase was for new county roads and operation of the county’s tuberculosis sanitarium.
In 1971, members of Illinois’ 1946 Rose Bowl team would hold a 25-year reunion Friday at the Urbana-Lincoln Hotel in Urbana. The group also planned to attend the home opener against North Carolina.
In 2006, private gifts to the UI and the UI Foundation totaled nearly $185 million, up $33 million, or 22 percent, from the previous year. It was the largest chunk of donations received since 2002, when they reached a record $219 million.