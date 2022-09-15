Today is Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, C.C. McElwee, supervisor from Sidney Township, was to ask the county board to offer a reward of $100 for the capture of the two bandits, Charles West and Bert Massey, who had sawed out of the Champaign County Jail.
In 1972, Thomas Evans, managing director of the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District, unexpectedly announced his resignation. Evans, managing director for the previous year and a half, said he resigned because he accepted another job offer. Evans and other MTD executives had come under attack from J.J. Sholem of Champaign, an advocate of mass transportation who said “the time has come to fire and discharge the general manager and to get rid of the entire present board of trustees.”
In 2007, attendance at the Sholem Aquatic Center topped 104,000 that summer, in its first full year of operation — a record for the park district. Champaign Park District Sports and Aquatic Manager Amy Crump said the number met district projections and that the aquatic center was solidly in the black financially in its first full year of operation. The previous record attendance was 87,702 in 1991.