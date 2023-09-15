Today is Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, UI Athletic Director George Huff reported that the stadium executive committee was broke and had to borrow money to meet September construction bills.
In 1973, the C-U Mass Transit District was facing the possibility of cutting service before the end of the month unless it received an emergency fuel supply. Executive director James Mansbridge said only a special allotment of 7,000 gallons from Standard Oil enabled the buses to continue operating that week.
In 2008, the Champaign school board approved a plan to increase the size of both Garden Hills and Washington elementary schools, and voters would be asked to decide whether to approve the money the district needed.