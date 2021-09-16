Today is Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, a team of mares stolen from the Caldwell farm near Deers was found at a livery stable on Hickory Street in downtown Champaign. They were brought in by a middle-aged man who said he was shipping cattle out of Champaign.
In 1971, Hugh Hefner’s black DC-9 Playboy jet was to land at Willard Airport at the end of the week with Hefner, girlfriend Barbie Benton and cartoonist Shel Silversten on board. It was to be Hefner’s first visit back to campus since he graduated in 1949 with a degree in psychology. Benton was scheduled to model for UI art Professor Frank Gallo.
In 2006, as forecast, big rate increases were coming to most residential electric customers in Illinois, with the greatest hit delivered to customers of the old Central Illinois Light Co. The rates were determined after the Illinois Commerce Commission certified the results of the state’s first “reverse auction” for electricity costs. Wholesale rates determined by the auction meant preliminary average increases of about $13 a month — or 22 percent — for ComEd customers and between $26 and $33 a month — 40 to 55 percent — for Ameren Corp. customers, utility officials said. The new rates represented the first increase in most residential electric rates since 1997.