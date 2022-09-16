Today is Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, five members of a drinking party were taken in a raid by Champaign police at the Thomas Gillespie residence on North Walnut Street, Champaign. Fourteen gallons of illicit liquor was confiscated.
In 1972, John Lumpkin, Communist Party candidate for the University of Illinois Board of Trustees, said as the candidate who was the youngest, the only student and the only Black person, “I feel I have a lot I can contribute.” He said education is a right, not a privilege, and that instead of raising tuition, students should be given stipends to attend school.
In 2007, Buddy Guy’s performance helped wrap up the second Wall to Wall Guitar Festival at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts. Like the annual Roger Ebert’s Overlooked Film Festival in Champaign, the festival that celebrates the “portable instrument of culture,” as crazy-genius autodidact guitarist and ethnomusicologist Bob Brozman said, is shaping up to be the top entertainment event in the area, and a consuming one for attendees.