Today is Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, county superintendent of Highways R.F. Fisher said that his plans for the proposed pavement connecting Homer with the Vermilion County hard road had been approved. The road was to be 3,000 feet long and 16 feet wide, along with a macadam shoulder and five culverts. Total cost was to be between $8,000 and $10,000 ($125,000 and $156,000 in today’s dollars).
In 1971, the nation’s young people were dropping out of college in droves, the University of Illinois being no exception. Fall enrollment on the Urbana campus was down nearly 5 percent. Similar numbers were being reported elsewhere, said UI Vice Chancellor Anthony Graziano.
In 2006, Mosser’s Shoes was planning to move into its new, larger building outside Market Place Mall in early October, owner Jim Piercy said. The family owned Mosser’s bought the old Benson’s Appliance store building at 6 Convenience Center Road, C, and was to relocate there from the current store at 1901 N. Market St., C.