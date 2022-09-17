Today is Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, the Champaign County board of supervisors followed a policy of retrenchment urgently recommended by the ways and means committee and authorized a tax levy aggregating $346,781, a decrease of $24,299 from the previous year. The committee spent a greater part of the day pruning expenses, and the budget, as finally presented, represented the last word in economy — every item trimmed to the bone. The result would be a reduction of approximately 7½ percent in county taxes.
In 1972, enrollment in both Champaign and Urbana schools dropped about 4 percent from the previous year, according to figures taken by the districts. Champaign schools declined from 11,381 to 10,946, and Urbana schools from 6,527 to 6,272. Don Holste, Urbana assistant superintendent, said the drop in that district was not large enough to force any major teacher or class changes.
In 2007, thanks to a state grant, installation of automatic flashing light signals and gates at the rural Philo crossing where County Road 1400 East meets the Norfolk Southern railway’s tracks is in the plans. There were 50 trains per day traveling 60 miles per hour and 50 vehicles per day.