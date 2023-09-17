Today is Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, three young people were killed and two others injured when their Ford car collided with a streetcar at the Coler Avenue crossing in Urbana.
In 1973, a redevelopment plan for Boneyard Creek in Champaign’s Scott Park was recommended to the Champaign park board. The plan called for the construction of several low-level walkways along the stream and protection against further erosion of the creek bank.
In 2008, the insurance provider for the McLean County school district did not want to pay any potential damages related to at least one victim in the sexual-assault case of former elementary teacher Jon White — and asked the court to grant its request.