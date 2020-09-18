Today is Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, with 350 precincts still not counted, William McKinley of Champaign had an 18,000-vote lead in the race for the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate. About 250 of the missing precincts were in Chicago.
In 1970, you had to go way back to find the last time Illinois won its opening football game. It was in 1964, when the Illini beat California, 20-14. Illinois was set to take on Oregon that weekend.
In 2005, tourism activities such as upward of 50,000 fans tailgating at Illini football games, a sold-out Krannert Center concert or a sold-out hotel for a University of Illinois symposium were packing a huge economic impact for Champaign County. Tourism smacked an estimated $252.28 million into the county in 2004, according to the Travel Industry Association of America.