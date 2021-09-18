Today is Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, the Wabash Railroad agent at Champaign reported the theft of 40,000 cigarettes from a freight car. Other merchandise in the car was left untouched.
In 1971, Urbana, led by Joel Kirby’s four touchdowns, opened its season with a 42-8 win over Rantoul. Champaign Central beat Streator, 21-14.
In 2006, the Champaign City Council was to consider awarding two redevelopment grants worth a combined $150,000 to develop eight upper-floor downtown apartments. The grants, if approved, would be awarded to the Land LAW Trust, controlled by Lois Wacholtz and Christopher Jupp, the owners of Christopher’s Fine Jewelry Design at 124 N. Neil St. A grant of $100,000 would go for the building at 122-124 N. Neil St., the upper floor of which was partially vacant. Six apartments, including four one-bedroom units and two two-bedroom apartments, would be added at a total cost of $700,000. The second grant would be for $50,000 and would allow for the renovation of the second floor of 9 Taylor St. into two apartments.