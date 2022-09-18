Today is Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, information from the Champaign County Farm Bureau was that 52 farmers had signed applications asking that their cattle be tested for tuberculosis. This meant a test of more than 400 cows.
In 1972, the University of Illinois was starting the school year with a record enrollment of 32,992 students, graduate and undergraduate, 1,892 more than September 1971. The undergraduate class of 25,543 was the largest in UI history. The previous record was 25,300, set in September 1970.
In 2007, nearly 60 more horses had been removed from a Charleston farm where 14 dead horses were found in early August. Fifty-seven horses were removed recently, said Julie Deters, the manager of the Coles County Animal Rescue and Education Center, and were being kept in safehouses. Twelve horses were removed in mid-August, bringing the total number of live horses found at the farm to 69.