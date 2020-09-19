Today is Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, the official canvass from Champaign County’s vote in the primary election showed that Republican Senate candidate William McKinley got 6,200 votes to 2,293 for Frank L. Smith and 707 for Burnett Chiperfield.
In 1970, Sen. George McGovern, in a testimonial speech for congressional candidate Robert Miller, called for a nonviolent revolution for America’s upcoming 200th birthday. “America for the last five years has announced daily body counts with no more sensitivity than announcement of baseball scores,” McGovern said at the Champaign County Fairgrounds.
In 2005, a newly opened research facility at the University of Illinois promised to create quite a buzz. That would happen naturally at the UI’s new million-dollar Bee Research Facility, which included an apiary that could hold up to 50 hives of Western honeybees. But the lab, part of the relocation of the UI’s South Farms, also was likely to attract attention for the research taking place there, designed to shed new light on the roles of genes in social behavior.