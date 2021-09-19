Today is Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, at 7:40 a.m., the Champaign Fire Department was called to a home at 905 S. State St. where the gas stove had exploded. No one appeared to know the cause of the explosion.
In 1971, North Carolina’s Tar Heels spread gloom across the Illinois football field with a 27-0 triumph that extended new Coach Bob Blackman’s scoreless streak to eight quarters. A crowd of 49,391 — only the fifth home opener to exceed 49,000 in 15 years — witnessed the loss.
In 2006, taxpayers in Fisher would no longer subsidize a local newspaper after the Fisher school board voted to stop providing subscriptions to the weekly Fisher Reporter to each family with children in school. Superintendent Barb Thompson told the board that her research about the practice revealed that it had been a policy for 13 to 15 years. She said no part of the registration fee that students paid had been designated for the newspaper subscriptions and the fee wasn’t sufficient to cover the cost.