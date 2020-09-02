Today is Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, a fire of suspicious origin called Champaign firemen to the lunch stand at 611 S. Neil St. known as Mac’s Place. When firemen arrived, they found flames leaping from a rear window that had been left open. The interior of the place was charred. The state fire marshal was called to investigate.
In 1970, M.H. Kiebolt, president of the Campus Business Men’s Association, appeared before the Champaign City Council to urge protection for campus businesses during the upcoming academic year. “What thought has been given to protection of life and property? We would like to have a policeman assigned to the beat of the campus area,” he said. City Manager Warren Browning said the city’s budget for police was $236,000 greater than it was a year previous, and 10 more police positions had been authorized.
In 2005, Champaign County was to have a new judge sitting in traffic court. Thirteen lawyers had applied for the associate judgeship left vacant by the recent appointment of Jeff Ford to a circuit judgeship. The appointment would bring to 11 the number of judges serving in Champaign County — six circuit judges and five associates.