Today is Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, the Sturdyvin undertaking parlors were visited by hundreds of people, but no one seemed to know the identity of the young man found hanging from a tree at the Arthur farm on Champaign’s west side. Investigators still thought the death of the well-groomed man was a suicide.
In 1971, about 100 employees at the U.S. Industrial Chemical Co. plant in Tuscola were dismissed for what a plant spokesman called “general economic conditions.” The spokesman said there was “absolutely no connection” between the job losses and a recent air-pollution-variance hearing held before the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency. The dismissals represented about one-tenth the plant’s workforce.
In 2006, Rantoul was looking for a new economic development director after Mayor Neal Williams announced that Aviation and Economic Development Director Reed Berger had resigned. “He said he was at a point here he wanted to look at other opportunities, and the mayor understood,” said Village Administrator David Johnston.