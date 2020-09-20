Today is Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, the first fall festival under the auspices of the Knights of Columbus was to begin at the Champaign County Fairgrounds. There would be a dance every evening in the floral hall, free band concerts and free rides on the merry-go-round and ferris wheel.
In 1970, quarterback Mike Wells led Illinois to a 20-16 win in the season opener at Memorial Stadium. The victory before 33,246 fans ended an 11-game losing streak.
In 2005, a University of Illinois chemistry professor working to make customized molecules was one of 25 winners in 2005 of a $500,000 no-strings-attached fellowship from the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation. UI Professor Todd Martinez was the fifth person locally to win a “genius grant,” as the MacArthur awards are commonly called.