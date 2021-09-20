Today is Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, Clarence Wolfran, 17, who lived near Gravel Siding, could not resist stealing a coop of chickens from the home of J.E. Hobson, who lived near Champaign. The young man admitted his guilt, police said.
In 1971, the post office in tiny Osman, a small settlement near Fisher, closed. The 25 people of Osman would have to get their mail through Fisher.
In 2006, despite the misgivings of Mayor Jerry Schweighart, the Champaign City Council voted 7-2 in favor of an annexation agreement for a proposed apartment complex in north Champaign. Herman & Kittle Properties of Indianapolis intended to develop a 208-unit tax-credit apartment development at the 34-acre site at the southwest corner of Market Street and Olympian Drive. Construction was to begin by the spring. The development was to be called Canterbury House Apartments.