Today is Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, 10,000 was considered a modest estimate of the crowd that attended the Urbana fall festival, a remarkable turnout considering bad weather kept most of the country people away. The throng, for the most part, was representative of Champaign, Urbana and the University of Illinois, and it was a happy and enthusiastically delighted assemblage.
In 1972, Champaign County Clerk Dennis Bing said he would not make use of volunteer clerks or keep his office open evenings for voter registration prior to the Nov. 7 election. In reply to a letter sent to him by Brian Rogal, local voter-registration coordinator for Citizens for McGovern-Shriver, in which Rogal estimated that 40 percent of potential voters in the country are unregistered, Bing told the Daily Illini, “I think it’s a bunch of bull(expletive).”
In 2007, the Illinois Supreme Court ordered a 60-day license suspension for Urbana attorney Marvin I. Gerstein, a penalty agreed to in a deal he signed with the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission. The suspension was prompted by two profanity-laced letters Gerstein wrote to an Urbana Public Works official in 2005, in the midst of a dispute with the city over vegetation on his property.