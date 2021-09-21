Today is Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, Louis Limp was critically injured when his buggy was struck by an Illinois Traction System freight train north of Homer. One arm was ground off and he suffered other grave injuries. Limp was taken to Lakeview Hospital in Danville.
In 1971, the Urbana City Council voiced unanimous support for a $6 million downtown revitalization project that was to include vacating Elm Street and building a multi-level parking garage to support the retail shopping area.
In 2006, the parent companies of Busey Bank and Main Street Bank & Trust planned to combine in what was being called a “merger of equals.” The resulting company would be called First Busey Corp., and the resulting bank would be known as Busey Bank, with its headquarters at 100 W. University Ave., C, the chairmen of both local banking companies said. If approved by regulators, the merger would create one of the largest banks based in downstate Illinois, with assets of about $4.1 billion and more than 50 offices in central Illinois, Indianapolis and Florida.