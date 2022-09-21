Today is Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, young imps threw so much trash into the pool where the diving horse made his plunge that it was necessary to empty the tank completely and hire a man to dive for the bricks, rocks, wire, bottles, etc., that covered the bottom and menaced both the horse and his rider. All this put the association of commerce to considerable expense.
In 1972, the University of Illinois’ 1972-73 budget cut about 200 staff positions, but the College of Education was the only one that had its funds reduced. Some of the jobs were cut after staff members resigned or died. Others were cut by issuing termination notices to employees.
In 2007, the Illinois Press Association awarded the University of Illinois with a “Worsty” award for the way UI trustees eliminated Chief Illiniwek earlier that year. According to the press association, the university circumvented the Illinois Open Meetings Act when UI Board of Trustees Chair Lawrence Eppley reportedly spoke with each trustee individually. Eppley then announced Feb. 16 that the Chief Illiniwek tradition would end.