Today is Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, friends and family of Ray Driskill, an Army private who died in France during the Great War, were anxiously awaiting the arrival of his body from overseas. Private Driskill would be the first Champaign soldier to be brought home from France. He served as an ambulance driver but died from exhaustion and exposure near St. Nazaire.
In 1970, a section of southwest Champaign, previously unlighted, was bathed in street lighting when a switch was flipped by Mayor Virgil Wikoff at the corner of Kirby and Mattis avenues. A 1.5-mile section of Mattis from Kirby to Springfield Avenue was the first phase in Illinois Power Company’s plan to install lights on 7 miles of Champaign streets in the first year of a four-year plan.
In 2005, a judge ordered that a teenager accused of setting fires at Urbana Middle School be detained pending juvenile court proceedings. Judge Harry Clem ruled that there was probable cause for a juvenile charge of aggravated arson and ordered that the 15-year-old Urbana male be held at the Champaign County Youth Detention Center.