Today is Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, registration at the University of Illinois reached 7,587, according to figures released by Registrar G.P. Tuttle. That was 841 more than had been registered at the end of the third day the previous year.
In 1971, Congressman William Springer was a big winner and Rep. Les Arends of Melvin was a big loser in Illinois’ congressional reapportionment approved by a three-judge federal panel. Springer’s new district included McLean County. But Arends’ new district included only two counties from his previous one.
In 2006, Champaign County Board members were willing to extend tax benefits to attract new business, like an ethanol plant, but balked at doing the same for a new Christie Clinic project. Only three of 22 board members voted against extending five- to 10-year tax abatements to an enterprise zone that included a new ethanol plant off Staley Road proposed by The Andersons. But the board split 11-11 on an enterprise zone for Christie’s proposed new 25-acre campus north of the junction of Interstates 74 and 57. And a tie meant defeat.