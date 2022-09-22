Today is Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, 200 auto loads of Champaign County citizens, it was estimated, were massed for the formal opening of the Danville-Urbana hard road. Fifty auto loads gathered at the starting point on Randolph Street in Champaign and gathered recruits as a parade moved to a point a short distance from the county farm where the opening ceremony was observed with addresses by Champaign County officials. A band of associated musicians from the Twin Cities provided music for the occasion.
In 1972, tenants of the campus apartment building that suffered fire damage earlier in the week were circulating a petition asking all residents to withhold $10 a month in rent (about $70 in today’s dollars) until certain demands were met by owner Gloria Dauten.
In 2007, a veteran Urbana firefighter and native of the city was selected as its next fire chief. Mayor Laurel Prussing chose Mike Dilley, then a division chief, to replace Rex Mundt, who was leaving for a job in Iowa.