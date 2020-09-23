Today is Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, tickets for the University of Illinois-Champaign All-Stars benefit baseball game were on sale at various places in the community. Proceeds were to be split between the Burnham and Sisters’ hospital funds.
In 1970, the Champaign Citizens Education Council was to continue its rumor-clarification committee, a service instituted the previous spring. The citizens advisory committee to the Champaign school board was a service to determine whether rumors heard concerning the school system were true or false.
In 2005, a veteran Urbana police officer under investigation for sexual assault resigned from the police department. Kurt Hjort, 44, of Rantoul submitted a letter of resignation to Chief Eddie Adair, who said the move was voluntary on Hjort’s part. “I can assure you of that. I had nothing to do with it,” Adair said.