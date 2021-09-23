Today is Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, a new ordinance requiring bicyclists to display a white light in front and a red light in back did not mean that bicyclists had to equip themselves with two separate lights. An ordinary lamp that showed white in front and red in back was all that was required.
In 1971, Illinois legislators and other ranking elected and appointed state officials were treated by two state universities to a massive “football freeload” that would cost more than $22,000 in ticket sales (about $148,000 in today’s dollars) that year, the Associated Press learned. The UI was sending two free tickets to each game to legislators, a practice that started in the early 1940s, according to Comptroller Herb Farber.
In 2006, if the Champaign school district built a new school in Savoy, it could be at a different location than the one proposed the previous year as part of its building plans. Developer Randy Peifer was considering offering 15 acres along First Street, south of Church Street, for a school. Peifer donated 6 acres at the corner of Prairie Rose Lane and Buttercup Drive in the Prairie Fields subdivision to the school district with the understanding that it would build a school there. There was never a written agreement on the date by which that had to happen.