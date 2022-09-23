Today is Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, the Champaign County Board of Supervisors recently appropriated $4,000 for a cleanup of tuberculosis in cattle. The Farm Bureau had started a canvass to secure the necessary 500 names of cattle owners who were willing to sign the agreement to have their cows tested.
In 1972, Urbana beat Centennial 9-7 at McKinley Field, but in contrast to Urbana’s previous home game a week earlier, all the hitting took place on the football field. A beefed-up private security force aided by increased patrols by the Urbana Police Department kept a watchful eye on the crowd — but there were no reports of any incidents. This came a week after reports of Black-White fighting that carried over into the hallways.
In 2007, the University of Illinois was testing a text-messaging system that could one day notify employees and students of emergencies. The university had been considering implementing such a system for a while now, before 32 students were killed at Virginia Tech last spring in the deadliest campus shooting in U.S. history.