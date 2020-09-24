Today is Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, the Sisters of Mercy, who were operating St. Mary’s Hospital at the corner of Fourth and White streets in Champaign, decided to erect a new hospital. It was to be called Mercy Hospital and would be built on the lots at the corner of Park Avenue and Wright Street in Urbana, a block north of the Illinois baseball field.
In 1970, the Depot Theater, 223 N. Broadway Ave., U, was to hold its annual meeting Sunday. People interested in theater were urged to attend.
In 2005, a Champaign City Council member said he was planning to introduce an ordinance the next month that called for banning smoking in all city bars and restaurants. Giraldo Rosales, an at-large council member, said he had asked the city attorney to draft such an ordinance and he thought there might be majority council support for it. A similar proposal failed by a 5-4 straw vote in a Sept. 13 council study session.