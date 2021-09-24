Today is Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, the Rev. John Beeby, spiritual adviser to John Christmas, the man who was scheduled to be hanged on Oct. 21 for the brutal murder of his wife, said he was resigned to his fate and, in Christmas’ opinion, would die courageously.
In 1971, Champaign County Board Fees and Salaries Committee Chairman Wayne Applegate barred reporters from a committee meeting because the panel would be discussing salaries.
In 2006, cellphones — held up to your ear with your hand or with earbuds in while both hands are on the wheel in a vehicle — were dangerous, according to studies done by Art Kramer, a professor of psychology and neuroscience at the University of Illinois. “In general, what the research suggests is that the use of cellphones, regardless of whether they are hand-held or hands-free, increases the number of accidents and dangerous actions that people take while driving,” he said.