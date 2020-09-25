Today is Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, Champaign County State’s Attorney Louis Busch, after stating the day before that he would not run for a third term, changed his mind after a meeting with the Democratic committee.
In 1970, between 30 and 35 night classes at Parkland College had been canceled because of insufficient enrollment, President William Staerkel acknowledged.
In 2005, Culver’s was taking its ButterBurgers south in opening a second Champaign location at 2300 S. Neil St. The owners, Gary Satterlee and son-in-law Troy Vodacek, hoped to have the new place opened by early January. Satterlee said the new 5,400-square-foot Culver’s would be much larger than their first restaurant at 903 W. Marketview Drive.