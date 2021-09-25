Today is Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, 22 drivers had signed up for an auto race the next weekend at the Champaign County Fairgrounds, the greatest number ever attracted by the Central Illinois Racing Association. Among them was Arthur Chevrolet, one of the three widely known brothers of Indianapolis Speedway fame.
In 1971, explosive Urbana scored four touchdowns in an nine-minute stretch on the way to a 42-14 win over Champaign Centennial. Champaign Central tied Joliet West 14-14.
In 2006, homeowners in Champaign, like their Urbana counterparts, could expect higher property tax bills the next summer. But some Champaign City Council members were talking about providing a modest amount of tax relief. The city council was to consider an increase in its 2006 property-tax levy that could be as high as 12 percent compared with the previous year’s extension, though finance officials said they thought an 8 percent increase was more likely.