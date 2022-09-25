Today is Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, the board of directors of the Urbana Hotel company awarded the general contract for erection of the proposed hotel at Market and Green streets to A.W. Stoolman for $202,839 (about $3.6 million in today’s dollars). With plumbing, heating and electrical work, the total cost would be $257,019.
In 1972, not even a rainy autumn weekend could discourage over 15,000 people from attending the Fourth Annual Apple and Pork Festival at Clinton. Displays and demonstrations of every sort filled the carriage barn near the DeWitt County Museum, which sponsored the fall festival.
In 2007, when word spread in Seymour about Bill Young’s health problems, Mark and Jim Nibling knew exactly what to do. They started organizing, culminating in neighbors driving combines to Young’s 100-acre cornfield to take out the crop in a matter of hours.