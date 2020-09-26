Today is Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, the weekly crop report issued by the office of the state agricultural statistician stated that corn had been making rapid progress toward maturity but much of the crop was still backward and would not be out of danger of frost damage before Oct. 15. Fall plowing for winter wheat was almost completed.
In 1970, barreling junior halfback Joel Kirby rammed across three touchdowns and rushed for 144 yards to help give coach Warren Smith his 100th win at Urbana as the Tigers toppled Champaign Centennial, 22-8. Meanwhile, Champaign Central defeated Joliet West, 9-8.
In 2005, state Rep. Bill Black, R-Danville, announced that he would not run for the Illinois Senate in 2006. Instead, he will run again for the House seat he has held for more than two decades. “This has been a difficult decision for me,” said Black, who consulted his family and supporters before making up his mind. He said a number of people had urged him to run for the seat that will be vacated by state Sen. Rick Winkel when his colleague retires.