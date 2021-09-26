Today is Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, Roy Montgomery of Bement, sleeping on the Illinois Traction System tracks, was killed instantly when he was run over.
In 1971, Southern Cal blanked Illinois in Los Angeles, 28-0, the third shutout in a row for the Illini.
In 2006, Carle Clinic planned to break ground the next year on two new primary care clinics in Champaign-Urbana, with both set to open in the spring of 2008, clinic officials said. One of the new clinics was to be a 68,000-square-foot, two-story building planned for the southeast corner of Curtis Road and Mattis Avenue in Champaign, in the planned Liberty on the Lake subdivision. The other was to be a 54,000-square-foot, two-story building at the northeast corner of Myra Ridge Drive and Windsor Road in Urbana, on land owned by the Carle Foundation.