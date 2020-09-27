Today is Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, local organizations with civic betterment among their standards were represented at luncheon of the Urbana Association of Commerce. Mrs. Mabel Snyder of the Woman’s Christian Temperance Union rebuked the cigarette smokers in the audience, saying they were setting a bad example for the youth of the city. She also charged that the city was not enforcing its prohibition on the use of cigarettes by boys under 18.
In 1970, Tulane shut down Illinois’ air attack with five interceptions to score a come-from-behind win, 23-9, at Memorial Stadium, putting the Illini at 1-1 on the season.
In 2005, state Rep. Bill Black’s decision not to run for state Sen. Rick Winkel’s 52nd District seat cleared the way for other Republicans who had been interested in the race. They included former state Rep. Tom Berns of Urbana and Champaign County Clerk Mark Shelden. Both told The News-Gazette that they were exploring runs, but neither had made a final decision. “I certainly am interested, but I want to talk to community leaders and see what they are saying about who they think would be the best person to represent our area over in Springfield,” Shelden said.