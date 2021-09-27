Today is Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, I. Levin, discharged recently as secretary of the state civil-service commission, was arrested by postal inspectors on charges that he sent through the mail a letter with the words "Lawbreaking is Small's pastime," an apparent reference to Gov. Len Small.
In 1971, almost 100 bicyclists rode in Champaign’s first 100-mile Century Run, held in the rain. Cal Locker, a 22-year-old employee in the Champaign office of the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency, finished the course in five hours and 50 minutes.
In 2006, talk of a future school site dominated the Savoy Planning Commission meeting after Signature Homes representative Steve Meid told the board that a different site was being considered for a Savoy school. Previously, Signature Homes and its backers, the Randy Peifer family, offered 6 acres of land from their Prairie Fields subdivision to the Unit 4 school district for a Savoy school. This land was proposed with an adjacent 10 acres of village-owned land for a playground and sports field. In fact, the village had already provided several thousand dollars' worth of playground equipment. But the week, Meid said that Signature Homes was interested in buying 20 acres of land located a half-mile south of the corner of First and Church streets. The majority of that land — 15 acres — would be set aside for a school.