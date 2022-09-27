Today is Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, those who saw John Savage, vice president of the Urbana banking company, struck by an automobile at Race and Main streets the previous night and heard his head strike the pavement could hardly believe their eyes on seeing him downtown that day. His escape from death was a little short of miraculous, and the fact that he was not seriously injured was more astonishing.
In 1972, Professor Nick Holonyak Jr. of the University of Illinois was appointed to the electronic technology evaluation panel for the Institute of Applied Technology in the U.S. National Bureau of Standards. He was selected for his background and experience.
In 2007, the Carle Foundation was, once again, making plans to expand medical services in Coles County. After failing to win state approval to build an outpatient surgery center in Mattoon-Charleston, Carle announced it would undertake a $5 million addition and renovation to its Carle Foundation Physicians building on Lerna Road in Mattoon and a renovation of its Park Drive facility in Charleston.