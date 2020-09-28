Today is Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, eight members of the Chicago White Sox baseball team during the 1919 World Series were indicted by the Cook County grand jury after Eddie Cicotte, ace of the White Sox pitchers, appeared before the grand jury and told all he knew of the alleged throwing of the series.
In 1970, vandals flooded floors at Rantoul Township High School and opened freezers at the J.W. Eater Junior High School.
In 2005, after Judy Pacey, regional superintendent of schools for Champaign-Ford counties, decided not to seek re-election in 2006, her assistant, Jane Quinlan, stepped forward to say she would seek the position. Quinlan, 50, of Urbana had served as assistant regional superintendent for the previous two years. She had been director of the regional office's SchoolWorks, the professional development division, for eight years. She also worked as a reading consultant at the regional level and had 12 years teaching experience in elementary, reading and special education.