Today is Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, closing schools as a mean of controlling epidemics of measles, whooping cough and scarlet fever should be considered only as a last resort, said the state bureau of education.
In 1971, Congressman William Springer saw his new congressional district as a place where he could get 60 percent or more of the vote the next year. Springer’s new district was like his old one except that it included McLean County.
In 2006, residents of east Urbana were invited to help put the finishing touches on a new playground in the southeast corner of Victory Park, at Green Street and Johnson Avenue. The build would be followed by entertainment. The “community build” was to take place from 8 a.m. to about 3 p.m., with the goal of having children playing on the new equipment when it was finished done.