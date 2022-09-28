Today is Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, State’s Attorney Roy Cline, chairman of the Republican county central committee, sent out a circular letter to the 57 members of the committee requesting them to each nominate one woman to serve on the committee and cooperate to bring victory to the party at the polls Nov. 7.
In 1972, the city of Champaign would receive $492,651 in shared federal revenues for 1972 (about $3.5 million in today’s dollars), according to Sen. Charles Percy, a figure that left City Manager Warren Browning ”definitely disappointed.” Urbana city government would receive $261,477 (about $1.8 million today), considerably less than Mayor Charles Zipprodt had estimated.
In 2007, the Champaign Park District announced it had leased 7 acres in southwest Champaign from the Urbana-Champaign Sanitary District, where it intended to establish a dog park by the next summer. The site was a field on the south side of Windsor Road immediately east of the sanitary district’s Southwest Treatment Plant. The lease was for 20 years and was annually renewable after that, according to sanitary district Executive Director Michael Little.