Today is Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, the Champaign County Board of Supervisors voted 27-1 to erect an $85,000 ($1.1 million in today’s dollars) sanitarium for the care of tuberculosis patients and an additional levy of $5,000 ($65,000 today) for the treatment of such patients.
In 1970, a University of Illinois building received a new name. Built in 1943 as the Sanitary Engineering Laboratory, the building was to henceforth be known as the Environmental Research Laboratory.
In 2005, Superintendent Arthur Culver urged members of a new facilities study committee to regard the task ahead as “an awesome opportunity.” “You have lots of responsibility,” he told the group of about 40, including parents, educators and community members. The committee met to start reviewing all Champaign schools to determine what work needed to be done and eventually recommend whether the district should seek a bond issue that would require voter approval the next spring.