Today is Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, M.H. Lewis of Homer was awarded the contract to pave road connecting the village of Homer with the Vermilion County road at the county line. He was to be paid $11,167 (about $175,000 in today’s dollars).
In 1971, a reporter and two citizens were told to leave a meeting of the Champaign County Board’s Fees and Salaries Committee where the panel discussed the county’s $6 million budget. It was the second time that Chairman Wayne Applegate closed the meeting to the public, an apparent violation of the Illinois Open Meetings Act.
In 2006, an exposure to scabies had affected 47 Provena United Samaritans Medical Center employees, a hospital official said. The employees were exposed to the skin mite after an infected patient was treated at the hospital sometime between Sept. 7 and 18, said spokeswoman Gretchen Wesner. The hospital employed 850 people.