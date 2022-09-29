Today is Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, the Chicago publicity director of the Illinois Agriculture Association was in Champaign assisting in laying plans for the Farm Bureau membership drive that was to open Oct. 9. Meetings preliminary to the membership drive were being held throughout the county that week. One-hundred farmers attended a meeting at the farm of Len Rayburn near Mahomet the previous night. Another meeting was held near Penfield.
In 1972, the Marching Illini, football band of the University Illinois, was to travel to Chicago to entertain spectators at the Chicago Bears game at Soldier Field. The Marching Illini last appeared at a Bears game in 1967.
In 2007, Kyle and Phyllis Robeson were honored as Champaign County Most Valuable Citzens of the Year during a Champaign County Chamber of Commerce lunch at the Holiday Inn in Urbana. Chamber President Laura Weis called the Robesons “shining examples” of the difference that can be made by people actively involved in volunteerism. “Through their efforts, they have touched many lives for the positive in our community,” she said.