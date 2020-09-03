Today is Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, Taylor street in Champaign officially became a one-way street. It had been one-way for several weeks, according to the city’s statutes, but the ordinance had not been enforced because there was nothing about the street to indicate to a motorist that he was not supposed to travel in a westerly direction. That day, bright red signs were placed at each end at the two blocks, notifying drivers they could go only in an easterly direction.
In 1970, Illinois ranked fifth in population in the new census with a population of 10,973,986. It was behind California, New York, Pennsylvania and Texas.
In 2005, as the sun set over Tommy Stewart Field and the 100th installment of the Champaign Central-Urbana football rivalry played out, the current players and fans of both schools could have taken a cue from the stars of the past. About 3,000 fans — a good portion supporting Central — watched as the Maroons tagged their county buddies from Urbana, 40-18. There was an electric atmosphere, complete with throwback jerseys, commemorative T-shirts and hats, catered food, and plenty of memories to fill both schools.